SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is conveniently located in the Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15-minutes away from Velana International Airport. The resort features 198 lavish guestrooms, beach villas and over-water villas. In addition to that, the tailor-made facilities and authentic service guarantee a perfect vacation here at SAii Lagoon Maldives.

Begin your stay at SAii by personalizing your very own amenity set using natural ingredients from the “M.I.Y – Aroma Lab”. Next, indulge in an array of tempting dining experiences. From gourmet breakfasts at “Cafe’ Del Mar” to Mediterranean flavours at “Miss Olive Oyl”, the options are endless. Get your caffeine fix at “bean / Co” and discover Thai-Italian fusion at “Mr Tomyam”.

Furthermore, take part in thrilling water-sports activities, memorable diving and marine excursions and immersive cultural discoveries. For instance, the complementary activities include snorkelling, Pedalo, Kayak, Coral propagation and Marine Discovery Center. You Could opt for chargeable activities such as Semi submarine trips, Dolphin discovery, Sunset cruise, big game fishing and more.

Lastly, conclude your stay by rejuvenating your senses at the “Lèn Be Well Spa”. An imaginative paradigm of relaxation that embraces new levels of comfort, spa treatments, holistic exercises and culinary treats. To put it another way, just let the feeling of calmness and bliss wash over you.

To add to this, SAii Lagoon is part of the ambitious Crossroads Maldives Project and is connected via bridges to several nearby Islands forming a chain of islands. This allows guests staying at SAii opportunity to explore dining venues & outlets outside the resort itself. Visit the Hard Rock Cafe or visit some of the many outlets available for visitors at Crossroads Maldives. You could also hop on one of the transfer ferries which regularly travel to Male’, capital of the Maldives too.

