Rugby league footballer George Burgess and his wife Joanna enjoy a luxury Maldives getaway with their three young children
In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Joanna shared a series of photos from their holiday with the 28-year-old rugby league footballer.
In one photo, she’s seen lazing on a sunbed with her husband of four years and their three kids, son Boston, three, and daughters Birdie, two, and Blainey, 17 months.
They’re all seen smiling happily as they sit under a straw umbrella set up on the sand.
In another photo, George and Joanna stood on the pristine white sand beach in front of a series of palm trees.
They were both clad in swimsuits, with George donning a pair of mint green patterned boardshorts, while Joanna wore a khaki green one-piece.
She covered up with a green patterned beach shirt and wore a khaki green baseball cap over her long brunette hair.
One photo, taken from a distance, showed George in the ocean with one of his children at sunset.
They appeared to have had a great time, enjoying the stunning scenery on offer and spending long days at the beach.
Joanna also shared a series of happy photos of herself and her kids as they played together on the sand.
A particularly adorable photo showed her three children holding hands as gleefully played together by the shoreline.
The family appeared to have spent a little over a week on the tropical island paradise, with Joanna capturing their holiday in a series of posts on Instagram.
