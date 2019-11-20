Renowned IGMH doctor Adil Rasheed passes away

A dermatology doctor of Indhira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH), Dr Mohamed Adil Rasheed has passed away.

The doctor passed away in Colombo, Sri Lanka while receiving treatment for an unspecified illness. IGMH paid tribute to one of its most respected doctors with a statement issued yesterday.

Dr Adil had served the medical industry for 22 years. His death was described by IGMH as a massive loss to the medical industry.

