Red Bull Winning 5 2020 Kicks Off in Maldives

The 5th edition of Red Bull Winning 5 is back in the Maldives with its first-ever female and expatriate qualifier!

The most anticipated futsal tournament of the country returns for its fifth and biggest edition this February. With even more qualifiers than previous years, this year’s tournament is set to have the first female and expatriate qualifier in Red Bull Winning 5 history, giving even more players an opportunity to showcase their talents on the field.

The 2020 edition will host a total of 26 qualifying rounds; 11 in the Greater Male’ (2 new qualifiers), 14 across the islands and 1 resort. The qualifiers will be held between 16th February and 18th April 2020, with the national finals held on 6th June 2020 at Hulhumale’ Youth Park.

In last year’s Red Bull Winning 5, Team PUBG from Ha. Hoarafushi won the title of the national champions, proving themselves as the toughest five-man futsal team in the country. It was the first time that a team outside of the Greater Male’, took the title in the history of the competition. “The national finals were very intense, and there were so many talented players. The teams that played were really good and every match was a tough game. We played our very best and having won, we felt so honoured to have made our island and our people proud”.

About Red Bull Winning 5

Red Bull Winning 5 is an intense 10-minute Futsal tournament between two teams of five players each. With its own unique rules, this futsal competition gives local teams an opportunity to prove themselves as the toughest five-man (futsal) team in the country. Each time a team scores a goal, the team that is scored against must eliminate one of its team-mates. The winner is the first to eliminate all players of the opposite team OR the team with the most goals at full time. Full details are available at the link below:

