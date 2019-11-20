RCC begins clearing land for construction of swimming pool

Rasheed Carpentry and Construction (RCC) has begun clearing the plot of land allocated to build an Olympic-standard swimming pool in Male’ City.

RCC signed the MVR 898,000 contract with the Sports Ministry to clear the land for the project on Sunday.

It was contracted to complete the work in 30 days and began the work this Monday.

The work was inaugurated by Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof.

The swimming pool is being built on the land which had previously housed the waste collection point in Male’.

The project is designed to alleviate complaints by professional swimmers regarding lack of swimming pools to practice in, and its impact on their performance in international competitions.

Launching the project before the end of this year had been one of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s electoral pledges.

Sports Ministry expects to be able to open the pool in 2020.

