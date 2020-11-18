Rawan Bin Hussain Leaves Her Troubles Behind in a Luxurious Resort in Maldives.

Take us with you, Rawan!

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain, 23, has taken some time off and flew to the Maldives a couple of days ago.

Since then, the Kuwaiti beauty has been sharing breathtaking footage with her 5 million followers on Instagram.

Bin Hussain has been spoiling herself at the luxurious resort Hurawalhi.

For example, she treated herself by dining in the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant which is 5.8 meters below the sea.

Rawan shared her serene experience and told her followers that every time a baby shark passes by she would remember her daughter Luna because Baby Shark is her favourite song, saying: “Missing my little one!”

Bin Hussain has been having the time of her life at the honeymoon destination enjoying floating breakfasts and turning into a mermaid too.

Although the weather hasn’t been as Rawan wished as she wants the rain to stop for a little bit.

