Raffles Maldives Reveals Its Most Lavish Villa Yet, The Royal Residence

The private island retreat Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is set to unveil its brand-new Royal Residence on October 1st. This is what you can expect to see inside.

As Raffles’ Indian Ocean hideaway reopens on October 1st, it will also celebrate the completion of its lavish new villa, the Raffles Royal Residence. Tucked into a sublime stretch of the resort’s secluded Beach Island, this six-bedroom villa provides an island hideaway that may prove more appealing than ever as the world slowly emerges from lockdown.

In total, the exclusive residence covers just over 1,700 square meters, with enough space to accommodate up to 15 guests. At the heart of this villa are three consecutive reception rooms bordering the residence’s private 40-meter pool and overlooking its private beach. High ceilings, fully retractable windows and a spacious roof terrace add to the indoor-outdoor lifestyle it affords.

Inside the new Royal Residence at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Conceived by the Singapore-based design firm BLINK, the interiors here combine Raffles’ affinity for timeless elegance and tradition with a serene, laid-back approach to luxury and inspiration taken from the natural beauty of the Maldives. Reflecting the style seen throughout other Raffles hotels, these interiors come with striped monsoon blinds, louvred doors and the resort’s signature grey-blue shade.

The turquoise ocean that gives this archipelago such great appeal is then referenced in the coral patterns embedded on upholstery and contemporary furnishings inspired by sea life, with ecologically friendly decorations replicating the shapes of starfish, sea urchins and the shells of turtles.

The ocean-view, poolside living space of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s new Royal Residence. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

For anyone who stays in this paradisiacal retreat, spa treatments can be arranged on-site, the resort’s team of Children’s Butlers can be enlisted to entertain younger visitors and, making use of the villa’s kitchen and dining room, dinner parties can be arranged for up to 24 guests. Overlooking the lagoon and with a private bar stocked with rare spirits, the roof terrace provides the setting for evening sundowners as well as morning yoga sessions to the sound of the gently lapping ocean. Here, the Royal Residence Butler is available night and day to facilitate private boat trips and feet-in-the-sand meals.

The Long Bar at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Of course, any stay here is as much about exploration of the surroundings as it is about revelling in the private island’s beauty. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo lies at the southernmost reach of the Maldives in remote Gaafu Alifu, the northern half of the Huvadhoo atoll, which is said to be one of the largest coral atolls in the world. Activities from here include diving down to marine life-rich reefs, snorkelling on the house reef, paddling around the island in a glass kayak and seeking out the archipelago’s dolphins.

A view over Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Having opened in 2019, this is among the Maldives’ newest island hideaways. To mark its post-lockdown re-opening, the unveiling of the resort’s Royal Residence comes in conjunction with a new partnership with private jet company, Vertis Aviation, who can transport guests directly to Gan or Velana International Airport from where they’ll be transferred to the island.

Together, this new aviation partnership and launch of the Royal Residence provide the ideal retreat for complete privacy and true escapism.

