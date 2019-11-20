PSM signs as a Media Partner for GOLD 100 GALA and Business Expo 2020

Public Service Media (PSM) has signed as a Media Partner for “GOLD 100 Gala”, the most prestigious business awards of Maldives.

This is the first year that PSM has partnered with Corporate Maldives for the GOLD 100 GALA.

On behalf of PSM, Aishath Asifa, Director, Sales of Public Service Media signed the agreement while Ahmed Nasir, the Manager of Orca Media Group signed the agreement on behalf of the company.

GOLD 100, the first initiative of its kind in the Maldives, is a list of top 100 business entities in the Maldives, published by Corporate Maldives – a premium business and hospitality magazine.

The main objective of GOLD 100 and GOLD 100 Gala is to distinguish and appreciate the work done by prolific leaders of the business community in the Maldives. A strict selection criterion that is both transparent and unbiased ensures that the entities on the list are indeed the Maldives’ “Gold 100”.

The Gold list 100 is not intended to rank business entities but is devised to be a selection of the top business entities. As such, it will be published in alphabetical order. GOLD 100 Gala 2019 will be held on the 25th of February at Dharubaaruge.

Further to this, PSM has also partnered with Corporate Maldives as a media partner for Business Expo 2020 which will be conducted on 23rd and 24th February at Dharubaaruge.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives