PSM announces ‘Masterchef Maldives’

State-run Public Service Media (PSM) announced on Saturday that ‘Masterchef Maldives’ will be introduced to the country.

PSM signed a deal with production house ‘Endemol Shine’ for a Maldivian adaptation of the popular cooking show ‘Masterchef’.

According to PSM’s Managing Director Ali Khalid, the show will begin airing in September, nothing the show as a “golden opportunity” for up and coming talent to showcase Maldivian’s culinary talents on an international platform.

“From the perspective of a world-renowned tourist destination, I think we must introduce more of these shows and provide Maldivians with such opportunities”, said Khalid.

During the ‘Masterchef Maldives’ launching ceremony, Endemol Shine’s Executive Director of Asia, Rashmi Bajpai, stated that Masterchef is a platform for those interested in the culinary industry, noting its connection with both the hospitality and the food and beverage industry.

“I am restless to observe what the Maldives brings to the Masterchef franchise”, said Rashmi.

The title sponsor for the show is local telecommunications giant ‘Dhiraagu’, in addition to co-sponsors State Trading Organization (STO), Villa College and Bank of Maldives (BML).

Introduced in 1990, Masterchef Maldives is the 63rd country to adopt a local version of the show.

PSM is scheduled to make the announcement for applicants soon.

