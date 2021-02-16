Prithviraj’s shirtless pic from Maldives vacay is too hot to handle

For the past few days, actor Prithviraj has on and off shared interesting pictures from his family vacation to the Maldives, on his social media page.

The latest photo that he has shared is a shirtless one, clicked by his wife, producer Supriya Menon Prithviraj. The photo, which is captioned by Prithviraj as ‘Sun, sand and salt n pepper!’ has also been generating some interesting comments ever since he posted it.

While Supriya said, ‘Maybe I should switch to photography from production,’ actress Isha Talwar, who has worked with him in movies like ‘Ranam,’ actor Sooraj Thelakkad and others have responded hinting that it’s a hot picture. A few have even posted some sarcastic comments on the lines of how the picture ‘doesn’t suit our culture.’

A few days ago, the actor had shared a picture of him and his daughter Alankrita enjoying the sunset from a pool, which he had captioned, “The sun and the sea I love… The little one next to me I’m besotted with #DaadaNAlly.” Supriya too had mentioned on her page that their daughter had attended her online classes, to show her friends where she was. Supriya and Prithvi had also shared an interesting picture in which they were seen twinning in pink, and Prithviraj had captioned it, “While When you’ve had the privilege of staying in some fine hotels and resorts across the world, the size of the room or the number of restaurants on offer will cease to matter. What you look forward to… is leaving with a feeling of wanting to come back.”

