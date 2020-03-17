President urges media to disseminate accurate information

In a ceremony held with the Senior Officials of Maldives Media Council (MMC) the President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has urged to disseminate verified and accurate news to the public and to work hard on achieving this goal. The meeting was held this afternoon at the President’s Office to present the ‘Diamond Pen of Journalism’ to Mr Abbas Ibrahim, who attained the rank of the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddeen.

President Solih sheds light on the importance of checking the validity and accuracy of news that is disseminated to the public and requested all journalists to take full responsibility for what they release and to be truthful in fulfilling their duties as journalists. He stressed the importance of giving out factual information, especially in the current critical situation with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Maldives. Speaking in this regard, the President also shed light on the work of MMC in checking if factually correct information is being presented to the public and extended his appreciation for their hard work.

Mr Abbas Ibrahim won the ‘Diamond Pen of Journalism’ back in December 2018 but wasn’t able to receive the prize as he was residing out of the country at that moment. The President also touched upon Mr Abbas Ibrahim’s various services rendered in the field of Journalism. He served for more than 50 years in the field where the entire life of Journalism in the Maldives is only 75 years. Moreover, President Solih also stated that Maldivian Media needs the expertise of such journalists even today.

During the ceremony, the President of MMC stressed the importance of solving the current challenges they are facing in carrying out the work of the council.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News