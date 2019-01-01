President to abolish the Import Duty on Fisheries Equipment

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, announces the elimination of import duty in some Fisheries equipment.

Addressing the parliament today, the president announces the works done by the government to provide a steady solution to the issues faced by the fishermen.

From which import duty on vessels, engines, fibre, resin, and other equipment would be cut off from this year onwards.

He furthermore highlights the upgrade of cold storage capacity in Kooddoo from 2000 tonnes to 6000 tonnes and investments made to upgrade the storage capacity of Felivaru to 4000 tonnes.

Additionally, a decompression chamber in Addu is to be inaugurated in March and in order to ensure safety and reduce risks for baitfish divers, a new training program for safe diving commencing this year.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives