President Solih submits five diplomatic nominations to Parliament

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on Wednesday, submitted five nominations for Heads of Diplomatic Missions to Parliament.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President’s submissions were individuals serving the country’s foreign service as career diplomats.

3 out of 5 nominated today, as Heads of diplomatic Missions are women. Once appointed, Maldives Foreign Service will have gender parity among its HOMs for the first time in the history of our diplomatic service. For us to excel, equal participation of women & men is crucial. — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) June 24, 2020

Nominations

– Aminath Shabeen as the Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shabeen currently serves as the Maldivian High Commissioner to India. She holds a Masters in Business Administration and has worked in foreign service for 26 years.

– Dr Hussain Niyaz as the Indian High Commissioner to India.

Dr Niyaz currently serves as the Maldivian Ambassador to the UAE. He has worked in foreign service for roughly 15 years.

– Shirzimath Sameer as the Maldivian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Shirzimath currently serves as the Foreign Ministry’s Additional Secretary. She holds a Masters in Social Science and has worked in foreign service for 12 years.

– Farzana Zahir as the High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Farzana currently serves as Deputy Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations (UN). She holds a Masters in Development Studies and has worked in foreign service for 19 years.

– Dr Asim Ahmed as the Permanent Representative of Maldives to the UN Office at Geneva.

Dr Asim currently serves as the Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry. He has worked in foreign service for over a year.

In order to establish gender parity within the service, the ministry revealed that a total of nine men and nine women will be appointed Head of Missions, in order to establish gender parity within the service.

The nine women will be appointed as the Head of Mission to Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Bangladesh, UAE, England, as well as the Consul General of the Maldivian Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, India.

Further, the administration will appoint women to the position of the Permanent Representative of Maldives to the UN and as the Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP).

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News