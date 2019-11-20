President Solih sends letter expressing grievance for Australian bushfire disaster

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison following the irreplaceable damage caused by the ongoing bushfires in Australia.

In the message, President Solih expressed grievance at the loss to Australia’s unique ecosystems and wildlife, as well as human life, homes and property due to the bushfires, describing the destruction as “truly shocking to comprehend.”

The President emphasized that Australia has always been a close friend and trusted development partner of the Maldives, and expressed profound sympathies to the government and people of Australia on behalf of the government and the Maldivian people.

“The damage caused by the fires to habitats, species and the environment of Australia is a bitter global reminder of the effects of human-induced climate change in exacerbating naturally occurring events,” said President Solih in his message.

“The Maldives stands in strong solidarity with the people of Australia and further affirms our willingness to be part of a broader global effort to address the consequences of the climate emergency.” President Solih concluded his letter expressing his sincere wishes for a successful recovery effort.

Australia has been ravaged with a nationwide bushfire emergency, claiming the lives of over 25 people, and burning more than 10 million hectares of land. It has also been estimated that over half a billion animals have been killed in New South Wales alone.

