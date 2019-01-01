President Solih, FAIM discuss stronger Maldives-India ties

Friendship Association for India Maldives (FAIM), on Sunday, met President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

FAIM Board members discussed efforts and events to promote greater ties between Maldives and India.

According to FAIM, several events are scheduled for 2020 in order to mark the organisation’s tenth anniversary.

Founded in 2009, the non-government organisation aims to enhance people to people relations between the citizens of Maldives and India through social, cultural, academic and business activities.

