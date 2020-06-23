Politics

President Solih appoints Mahmood as Deputy Commissioner of Customs

1 day ago
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday appointed Mahmood Riyaz as the Deputy Commissioner of Maldives Customs Service.

According to Maldives Customs Service, Mahmood was promoted to the role of Deputy Commissioner following the appointment of its former Deputy Abdulla Shareef as the Commissioner of Customs on Tuesday.

With over 27 years of experience at Maldives Customs Service, Riyaz previously served as the Deputy Chief Superintendent.

Customs’ managerial hierarchy consists of two deputy commissioners. Its additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohamed Maniu, was appointed to the position on July 8, 2019.

Shareef served as Deputy Commissioner from July 8, 2019, until being designated acting chief of customs on April 11, 2020, after the death of previous Commissioner-General Ahmed Nooman.

