President meets Councillors and Institutional representatives from Laamu Hithadhoo

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has visited Hithadhoo Island of Haddhunmathi Atoll and met with council members and representatives from institutions in the Island. The meeting was held this afternoon at the Secretariate of Hithadhoo Island Council.

During the meeting, the Councillors and institutional representatives briefed President Solih on the challenges and most persistent issues faced by the Island community. Councillors further shared concerned on lack of utility services on the island and raised concerns regarding delays in road maintenance. They also relayed concerns raised by the local fisher community.

Heads and senior representatives from the Island’s institutions highlighted the need for an expansion project to the school premises, upgrading Healthcare facility and requested improved facilities to expedite youth development.

President Solih emphasized that the recently ratified amendment to the decentralization act will provide local councils with more fiscal and legal autonomy to resolve the issues faced by the community, and affirmed that the Administration would also address the concerns raised by the Councillors.

