President inaugurates new mosque in Kendhikulhudhoo

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has inaugurated ‘Masjid Al-Rahmath’ mosque in Kendhikulhudhoo Island of Noonu Atoll. The President was warmly welcomed by the people of Kendhikulhudhoo upon his arrival at the island.

The ‘Masjid Al-Rahmath’ mosque inaugurated on 8th January can accommodate up to 550 worshippers at a time. Construction of the mosque, which commenced on 17 March 2019, was completed in 296 days.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Solih emphasized the government’s efforts in curbing the challenges faced by businesses especially in relation to investors. In that regard, the President said that some of the efforts undertaken within the past year, such as legislative reform, is already bearing fruit.

Speaking further, President Solih highlighted the government’s vision to develop to the nation, stating that the administration will refrain from any bias and focus on developing all islands across the nation so that all Maldivians have access to the shared benefits.

President Solih planted a tree at the mosque grounds and was presented a plaque of appreciation from the people of Kendhikulhudhoo Island.

