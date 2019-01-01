President Announces the Establishment of State- owned Agri Company

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, announces the establishment of a state-owned Agri company.

While delivering the presidential address before the parliament today, the president highlights the challenges faced by farming communities such as the unavailability of a sustainable method to promote and sell their products in the market. Therefore, a state-owned Agri company will be established this year to help the farmers to efficiently market and sell their produce.

This company would be joint with the Ministry of Economic Development and Ministry of Fisheries Resource and Agriculture.

The president adds that he hopes the Agri company will lead to the betterment of the agriculture industry.

