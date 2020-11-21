Celebrity Sports Tourism

Pranitha Subash gets scuba certified in Maldives

November 21, 2020
After having to try her hand at sea bobbing at the Maldives, where she has been vacationing, multilingual actress Pranitha Subhash has now got certified in scuba diving at the islands. Looks like the adventure bug in her has been pushing her to try out new things at the sea.
In her recent post, she is looking hot in the blue and black colour scuba diving suit. Sharing pictures from her scuba diving experience underwater, Pranitha revealed that she had got certified for scuba diving.

On Tuesday, the actress even posted a video about her sea bobbing experience at the Maldives. Earlier in the week, the actress posted a picture of herself studying for her scuba training, lounging in a jacuzzi.

Looks like Maldives is the hot destination for the celebrities to go on a vacation after the COVID-19 lockdown, as we have seen that many stars and celebrities spotted in the Maldives enjoying the vacations.

 

Pranitha-4

The pretty actress was last seen in Tamil in Atharvaa starrer ‘Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum’ directed by Odam Ilavarasu. She will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

Pranitha-3
