Pool Chemicals & Services Maldives introduces PHin by Hayward.

PHin is a floating pool monitor that makes pool care easy just in three steps; Monitor, Be notified & Add Chemicals.

Due to various environmental factors that affect water chemistry such as usage, weather, water temperature and sunlight exposure the pool water becomes easily unbalanced. Therefore pHin helps by keeping a constant eye on the chemical levels.

When pHin takes a reading of the sanitizer, pH, or temperature that needs attention, it sends an alert to the user on the mobile app with instructions, so they know exactly what to do to keep the pool or spa water safe and ready for swimming. PHin measures your vessels ‘PH sanitizer and temperature over 1000 times per week. With a proven track record and years taking measurements pHin is family-tested and industry approved.

Hayward Omni Hub is the easiest way to add smart control to a pool and spa. Compatible with Hayward and most other brands, pool owners have the ability to conveniently schedule and set all there equipment settings with their smartphone or voice-assisted devices. Omni Hub can be quickly and easily installed by a pump, heaters, pool /spa colour lights, spa settings, Aqua Rite salt systems, booster pumps, backyard lighting, and water features.

pHin and Omnihub app are introduced by Pool Chemicals & Services Maldives, the current leader of swimming pool management in the Maldives, Specialized in supplying of the full range of pool chemicals and swimming pool accessories aimed mainly at the Maldives Tourism Industry. PCSM in the authorized distributors of Hayward brand in the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives