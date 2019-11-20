Police release man who threatened High Court judge

Police have released a man who threatened to murder High Court senior judge Shujau Usman.

Judge Shujau was on vacation in Maafushi when the man, made the threat. Police stated that a 50-year old local man who was arrested in the matter was released under conditions unspecified.

The man reportedly threatened to murder Judge Shujau at a café in Maafushi. The judge was accompanied by the Maafushi magistrate when the man came up to them and made the threat. The issue was submitted to the Police by the High Court as well as judge Shujau.

Under the recently amended Anti-Terrorism Law, death threats are designated as a serious criminal offence. There have also been some arrests made in such cases.

