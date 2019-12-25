Police record highest theft in five years

Maldives Police Service’s statistics reveal that reported theft was highest in 2019, compared to the past five years.

In December alone, 417 incidents of theft were reported to the Police.

Theft statistics;

2019: 4525 cases

2018: 3272 cases

2017: 3504 cases

2016: 3617 cases

2015: 4008 cases

The largest number of reported crimes each year are related to theft.

There were a total of 2316 traffic accidents in 2019, in contrast to 2168 cases of drug offences, 400 sexual offences and 628 cases of assault.

On December 26, an expatriate worker was kidnapped and mugged after he withdrew over MVR 100,00 in cash from the State Bank of India (SBI).

Moreover, a taxi driver was killed in a mugging attempt in reclaimed suburb Hulhumale’.

