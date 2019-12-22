Police raid 2 more drug dens in Male’ city, arresting 21

The Drug Enforcement Department of Maldives Police Service has raided two houses in Male’ city and arrested 21 people as part of its ongoing operation against drug dens in Male’ city.

The Police raided two houses in Maafannnu district of the capital named M. Nyamnyam and M. Everest. 11 were arrested from M. Everest including two local women, eight local men, and one Bangladeshi national. Nine local men and one local woman were also arrested from M. Nyamnyam.

Drugs were also discovered from the two houses raided, according to the authorities. Some of the people arrested were caught red-handed while using drugs by the authorities.

Police raided M. Everest in Male’ city on December 21, 2019. The house was being used as a drug den or a safe house for addicts and drug dealers. (Photo/Police)

Police commenced a special operation against such establishments which act as drug dens on December 5. Five houses were previously raided by the authorities with 37 being arrested.

One of the houses raided includes M. Lonumidhilige. Police arrested eight people including four minors from the house. Around MVR 50,000 was also discovered by the authorities from the wallets of one of the arrested minors.

Police raided M. Nyamnyam in Male’ city on December 21, 2019. The house was being used as a drug den or a safe house for addicts and drug dealers. (Photo/Police)

Two arrested from M. Lonumidhilige were later released by the court, while two were remanded to custody for 10 days. Two of the minors were also ordered to remain under house arrest with certain conditions.

