Police probe sexual abuse of a young girl in Northern Maldives

Maldives Police Service has launched an investigation into the sexual abuse of a young girl in Northern Maldives.

According to a police spokesperson, the report was filed with the agency on Sunday, December 29.

The accused is a 37-year-old man, a Maldivian national, and the victim is a girl under the age of 18 years.

The spokesperson confirmed the case was under investigation, but that no arrests had been made, as of yet.

