Police limit issuing grocery permits to one per week

Maldives Police Service, on Friday, limited grocery permits issued for households in the capital city of Male’ to one per week in order to control a projected surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to the police, this restriction is part of the new control measures to be implemented for two weeks, in the wider effort to contain a possible surge of COVID-19 in the Maldives.
Following the implementation of a city-wide lockdown in response to the first confirmed instance of community spread, the police began issuing permits to one member per household, allowing them to leave their home for one hour, once every three days, to shop for groceries and fulfil other essential needs.
