Police investigate sexual abuse of minor in central Maldives

Maldives Police Service confirmed on Friday, that authorities are looking into a case involving sexual abuse of a minor that took place in the central region.

The incident occurred on May 23, and was reported to the North Central Police Division which presides over Kaafu, Alif Alif, Alif Dhaalu and Vaavu Atolls

According to the police, the alleged assailant first attempted to lure the young victim outside of the home residence.

The offender is then accused of trying to sexually assault the child.

However, as of yet, no arrests have been made in connection to this case.

Nevertheless, authorities have confirmed that investigations are presently ongoing.

For years, sexual abuse against children has been on the rise in the Maldives, evidenced by the Ministry of Gender and Family’s 2017 statistical report indicating 418 reported cases of child sexual abuse.

In January this year, a spike in reports of child abuse cases was noted following the surfacing of a report concerning a two-year-old that was sexually abused by a family member.

However, the advocacy movement that followed died down after the global COVID-19 pandemic broke out locally, affecting a number of people in the capital city.

Following the ongoing lockdown imposed over the health crisis, concern was raised by a number of NGOs and advocates working against gender-based violence and to protect child care rights, about the increased danger faced by those “locked-in” with their “abusers”.

The government is yet to act on its pledge to reduce the number of cases and increase the number of arrests and successfully pressed charges against offenders.

