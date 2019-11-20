Police deny rumors that officers are in Syria

Police have refuted rumours that officers are in Syria and Turkey to bring back Maldivian jihadists who travelled to take part in the civil war of the country.

Rumours have been spreading that MNDF and Police officers were in Syria and Turkey to bring back Maldivian jihadists.

Police quelled these rumours with a statement denying that its officers were neither in Syria nor Turkey. Police did, however, confirm that its officers were working with agencies to assess the return of the Maldivians in Syria due to the decision by the government to do so.

The government has decided to bring back the Maldivians and is even working to establish a rehabilitation centre in K. Himmafushi for their reintegration into society. The people returning would include women and children as well as men.

Police revealed that a 173 Maldivians were in Syria in the recently held “Viyavathi” conference. 91 per cent of these were women and children according to the authorities. Only four men were in a condition to be brought back to the country, according to the authorities.

Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed stated that the process would take around seven months.

