Police arrest woman for travelling in violation of HPA guideline

Maldives Police Service, on Thursday, arrested a local woman for travelling from the capital city of Male’ to Addu City in violation of the Health Protection Agency (HPA)’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman was remanded for a 15-day period while her investigation is underway.

According to local media outlet Mihaaru, the incident constitutes the second time that the woman travelled from the capital to Addu. The woman was reportedly warned not to repeat the offence when she first violated travel restrictions.

In response to the second surge of COVID-19 in the Maldives, HPA prohibited inter-island travel with the exception of medical emergencies and other essential travel. All individuals that travel between islands are mandated to remain under home quarantine for a period of 14-days, after which they will receive clearance to leave their homes, provided that they test negative for the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives skyrocketed again after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are also present in Kelaa, Ihavandhoo and Filladhoo in Haa Alif Atoll, Naivaadhoo in Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Hulhudhuffaaru in Raa Atoll, Kudarikilu and Kamadhoo in Baa Atoll, Nilandhoo of Faafu Atoll, Hinnavaru and Naifaru of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maafushi and Thulusdhoo of Kaafu Atoll, Fulidhoo of Vaavu Atoll, Fuvahmulah City, and Hithadhoo and Feydhoo of Addu City.

The Maldives now records total 5,572 confirmed and 2,540 active COVID-19 cases, along with 3,010 recoveries and 22 deaths.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 21.1 million people and claimed over 759,400 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 13.9 million people have recovered.

