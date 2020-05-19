Police arrest man over sexual assault in Gan, Laamu Atoll

Maldives Police Service, on Tuesday, arrested a 28-year-old man over sexual assault in Gan, Laamu Atoll.
According to the police, the man in question was apprehended under suspicion of breaking into a house in a state of inebriation and sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman.
The incident was reported to the police on Monday.
Authorities revealed that they are conducting further investigations into the matter.
