Police arrest man for repeated sexual abuse of daughter

Maldives Police Service (MPS) on Sunday, revealed that an individual was arrested over allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was arrested over reports of abusing his daughter on multiple accounts. The case is being investigated by the South Central Police Division.

The island’s Magistrate Court has remanded the individual for a period of eight days.

A significant number of child sexual abuse cases were reported to the authorities throughout January, following the surfacing of a shocking case involving the sexual abuse of a two-year-old. Based on reports, police have to date, made numerous arrests and have stated that the investigations were underway.

However, in recent weeks, public outrage has risen over the government’s meagre record of arresting and convicting perpetrators of sexual offences, despite several electoral pledges and recent statements renewing the promises that were made in favour of supporting the rights of children and women.

Most recently, a collective of gender equality advocates originating from Family Legal Clinic (FLC), Nufoshey and Uthema Maldives launched the #FundOurSafety initiative, voicing demands to declare rape and sexual offences as serious criminal offences and reallocate state funds for the protection of victims.

Meanwhile, police have warned over increasing incidents of child grooming and exploitation over the internet, urging parents and guardians to be aware and report knowledge of any such information to the police’s Family and Child Protection Wing at +960 3000600 or the Ministry of Gender, Family and Social Services at 1412.

