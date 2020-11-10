Pic Talk: Lakshmi Manchu doing ‘masthi’ on Maldives’ beaches

Lakshmi Manchu is currently having fun in the Maldives. Like a number of celebrities these days, the actress has picked the exotic locations of the island country to let her hair down after a year of stress during the pandemic.

The actress put out a few pics from her holidaying and wrote, “There is no better place than the Maldives to spend your vacay in harmony with nature. Enjoying this beautiful crystal-clear backdrop, isn’t it beautiful? (sic).”

Posting another pic, the TV host wrote, saying, “Endless summer and memories in the tropical paradise!” The other day, Lakshmi wrote that she is chilling on the beach, enjoying the beautiful crystal-clear waters and the bounties of nature.

On the work front, Lakshmi is associated with ‘Son Of India’, a patriotic drama starring her father, Mohan Babu, as the hero.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News