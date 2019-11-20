Peszko appointed as director of sales & mktg at Seaside Finolhu Maldives

The newest addition to the German company Seaside Collection, the Seaside Finolhu in Baa Atoll, the Maldives, has appointed Edyta Peszko as its director of sales and marketing. She will be responsible for leading and further improving all aspects of commercial, marketing and brand positioning of Seaside Finolhu.

She joined her current assignment from Minor Hotels, where she held the position of cluster director of sales and marketing at Anantara Dhigu, Anantara Veli and Naladhu Private Island Maldives.

Prior to relocating to the Maldives, Peszko was based in Bangkok, Thailand, where she held senior managerial sales and marketing roles with Diethelm Travel Group, Accor Hotels and Hotelbeds.

Originally from Poland, she has been working in Asia for 18 years and brings extensive experience from the international hospitality and travel sectors. Her passion and strength in driving sales, generating business leads, developing and managing client relationships has been recognised by Corporate Maldives, landing her a spot in the 20 most influential sales and marketing in the Maldives last year.

“It is great to welcome Peszko to the growing Finolhu family. While she will oversee and direct all aspects of sales and marketing activities in the property, from planning to implementation, she will also be working closely with me in taking Seaside Finolhu to a global level,” said Marc Reader, general manager, Seaside Finolhu.

She possesses great leadership skills, strong dedication for excellence and a talent for developing performing teams to maximise their full potentials. Outside work, she enjoys yoga, travelling and trying new vegetarian restaurants.

