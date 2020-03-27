Pension Office Advices its Clients to Use Online Platforms

As a precautionary measure to COVID-19, Pension Office has decided to opt for utilizing online platforms effective today.

For information, assistance, and submission of documents clients are encouraged to use online services rather than visiting their reception.

In a press statement released pension, the office has stated that for information and assistance, their clients can now contact them through their call centre number 1441, can live chat on mobile application and website, direct messaging from Facebook and Twitter, and can submit forms and ask inquiries through e-mail ([email protected]) and Viber (7331441).

Pension Office has continued to provide the majority of its services via online platforms and encourages its clients to use the above mention methods for their services as opposed to physically visiting the pension office.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives