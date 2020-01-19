Parliamentary committee braced for decision in response to rape of toddler

The Parliament’s Human Rights and Gender Committee is scheduled to conclude its inquiry into the recent brutal rape of a toddler in Southern Maldives, and make its decision regarding the level of culpability, if any, relevant State institutions must bear, this Sunday.

Heads of relevant State institutions, including the Maldives Police Service, Gender Ministry, Prosecutor General’s Office and the local council which governs over the victim’s home island, were questioned by the committee on Saturday.

The committee is scheduled to convene for a meeting to make its decision at 2 pm.

Parliament’s Media and Communications Director, Hassan Ziyau said the committee would conclude its inquiry into the child rape case, make its decision, and share the decision with the Speaker this Sunday.

Speaker of Parliament, President Mohamed Nasheed will enforce the decision immediately, said Ziyau.

Nasheed, in a short statement via his Twitter account on Saturday, voiced the commitment of the Parliament in holding relevant parties accountable.

“The sexual victimization of a young child at the hands of her own great-grandfather, grandfather and father is deeply concerning and shameful,” he said.

The victim is yet to reach two years of age.

Her 62-year-old grandfather and 81-year-old great-grandfather have been arrested for her rape, while her 33-year-old father has been arrested for negligence.

All three have been remanded in jail for 15 days, and are currently being held in Dhoonidhoo Custodial.

The victim has been transported to Male’ and her custody has been granted to her maternal grandmother.

Source URL: Sun.mv