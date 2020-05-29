Parliament approves Ameena’s appointment to BroadCom

The parliament, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of local media channel VTV journalist Aminath Ameena to the Broadcasting Commission (Broadcom).

All 63 parliamentarians attending the session voted in favour of the decision.

This is the second time Ameena applied for a position on the commission, after losing her first bid to current BroadCom president Mariyam Waheedha in 2019.

Ameena who serves as an editor and prime time news anchor at VTV earned her undergraduate degree in Journalism from Maldives National University (MNU) and completed her Master’s Degree in Journalism and Media Communications from the Islamic University of Maldives (IUM).

During her journalism career spanning more than 13 years, Ameena was awarded the Maldives Media Council (MMC)’s journalism award on two occasions. In 2016, she was granted the award for best video journalist and in 2018 she received best video journalist award in the social category.

The list presented to the Parliament by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih contained the names of Ameena, Sangu TV’s presenter Shifla Ibrahim and Raajje TV journalist Mohamed Fazeen.

After Ameena’s appointment to the position, the parliament did not conduct a vote on the remainder of the names.

