Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa now open for barefoot luxury stays

GAAFU ALIFU ATOLL, MALDIVES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa reopened its doors to welcome back its first guests on February 01, 2021. Located in the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, the sophisticated Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is ranked among the best resorts in the Maldives.

Immersed in an unforgettable private island atmosphere with authentic Maldivian hospitality, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is the perfect place for a romantic and memorable honeymoon or a quality family holiday.

The private and natural island is surrounded by the breathtaking 50 shades of blue. Hadahaa is a secluded resort, away from the atolls of the northern Maldives and bordered by powder white sandy beach. Guests can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences and things to do in the Maldives with a 360 ° living house reef that allows snorkelling and scuba diving within the proximity of their villa., island hopping, watersports as well as adventure tours across the Equator.

The resort includes 51 villas that are designed in an authentic Maldivian style and are carefully designed for guests’ privacy and comfort. Four stylish restaurants and bars with a pleasant atmosphere offer international and local cuisine, while the spa and fitness centre offers the best Maldivian treatments and wellness programs for hotel guests.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will also be soon introducing its luxurious Presidential Villa, featuring well-appointed three bedrooms and a private freshwater plunge pool with a cabana that overlooks the vast Indian Ocean. Suitable for a family or a small group up to six adults, the Presidential Villa will be an attractive choice for luxury villas in the Maldives.

Special re-opening nightly rates at Park Hyatt Maldives from 1 February 2020 onward start at USD 480++ per couple, inclusive of daily breakfast. For reservations, please visit https://www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com/maldives-packages/, call the hotel directly at +960 682 1234, or email [email protected]

About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Located just 55 kilometres (34 miles) north of the equator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is an ideal place for private and quiet relaxation. Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 51 luxuriously villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind. From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options. Our Maldives spa, The Vidhun Spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu – Cooling, Fini – Heating and Hiki – Hydrating. Situated at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkelling and scuba diving in the Maldives is steps from each villa. Blue Journeys, the resort’s PADI Five Star certified to dive and activity center provides a variety of water recreations. Get connected with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

