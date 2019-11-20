Parents to provide lunch for students of Izzudhin School

Education Ministry has clarified that it would be the parents of students and not the government that would be bringing lunch to the students of the newly opened Izzudhin School.

Ismail Naseer, principal of the new school stated to “Sun” that parents would begin bringing lunch for the students at the school starting from tomorrow.

“We informed parents during the orientation and were supported by the parents,” said Naseer.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih opened the school in a special ceremony held today.

“When this system is implemented, the parents would attend work after taking their child to school at 7:40 in the morning. The school day for the student would begin with morning breakfast, and after the assembly, studies will commence. When the afternoon prayer time is called, students will pray at school and have lunch at school. The parents would go back home from work with their children from school.” said the President while speaking at the ceremony.

Izzudheen School is the first in the country to teach in a single session.

“All the activities of the school would be finished by 14:40,” said Principle Naseer, which would encourage students to study more and allow them to rest.

