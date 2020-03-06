Paradise Island JA Manafaru Maldives Transforms Into All-inclusive Resort

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2020,/PRNewswire/ — Multi-award-winning resort JA Manafaru Maldives has recently announced its exclusive operation as an All-Inclusive Resort, providing international guests with the best value for money on the island to date.

Guests now benefit from an all-inclusive meal plan which offers a culinary journey of 7 restaurants and bars, complimentary experiences and premium beverages from 11 am-11 pm, as they embrace island life on the magnificent lagoon-ringed Haa Alifu Atoll at the northern tip of the Maldives.

General Manager, Karen Merrick, commented: “Once you set foot on this paradise island, all your worries fade away. We don’t want our guests to spend a moment trying to add up costs in their head, we want them to experience pure escapism and a deep, mindful connection with the stunning natural surrounds. This is the best value we’ve ever offered, so even more guests will now get the opportunity to experience JA Manafaru.”

Fringed with exquisite powder beaches and crystal-clear waters teeming with exotic marine life, the chic hideaway features 84 luxurious beachfront and over-water villas and residences, each with their own private plunge pool. Seven scenic dining destinations provide a wealth of options with traditional Indian Ocean cuisine, international fare and seafood feasts all available on the All-Inclusive plan. The stunning signature restaurant – White Orchid – sits in the middle of the ocean treating guests to balmy breezes as they indulge in award-winning Asian fare. Guests can also enjoy a wide range of exclusively premium beverages across multiple venues including Horizon Lounge with its ocean views, Andiamo Bistro and Pool with its lush green backdrop and Ocean Grill, beachfront dining under the stars.

Activities abound for both adults and children with a dive, watersports and excursion centre and Marine Awareness Centre to conserve local ecology. Travellers can participate in Maldivian cooking classes, dolphin watching, scenic boat cruises, local island tours, fishing trips and play on the eco golf driving range. There’s also an award-winning Calm Spa Sanctuary, offering Ayurveda, aromatherapy and wellness journeys for the soul. To keep all ages entertained, there are both Kids and Teens Clubs.

With a 5-star rating and TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award 2019, JA Manafaru is one of the Indian Ocean’s most sought-after destinations and a popular choice for couples and families – classified as a “Legend” hotel by Preferred Hotels & Resorts – extraordinary properties in the world’s most remarkable destinations.

