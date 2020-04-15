Over 600 Filipinos repatriated from Italy, Maldives arrive in Manila amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some 600 overseas Filipino workers in Italy and Maldives were repatriated and arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday.

The 336 OFWs from the Maldives arrived via a chartered Philippine Airlines flight.

They were stranded on the island nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of them were working in the tourism industry, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

DFA principal assistant Pete de la Fuente said the OFWs had to be fetched in the Maldives since there is no embassy there. The nearest Philippine Embassy overseeing the Maldives is in Dhaka, Bangladesh but there are no direct flights going there.

Meanwhile, 337 seafarer OFWs from Italy also arrived on Saturday night onboard different flights.

They were workers on Costa Cruises ships.

