Over 100 foreigners have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maldives

Over 100 foreigners have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Maldives.

While 36 new cases were reported early Sunday morning, these include 30 foreigners as well; one Indian and 29 Bangladeshi nationals.

Following the additional cases, a total of 102 foreigners have tested positive for Covid-19 while 75 Maldivians have been confirmed.

While there are currently 160 active cases in the country, these include 75 Bangladeshis, 10 Indians and two Sri Lankans who tested positive after the detection of a community transmission on April 15.

The 36 new cases include 30 individuals from “three vulnerable houses” which were previously identified through a community survey. The community survey was carried out as expatriate workers are at a high risk of contracting the virus in the country and in turn spreading the disease, particularly in the capital given that most are made to reside in small, unhygienic and congested spaces.

Further, authorities are to have conducted a decongestion programme to relocate about 1,500 workers to a temporary shelter in April.

On April 12th Maldives Immigration revealed that 200 such individuals living in congested spaces have been relocated to a facility in Hulhumale.