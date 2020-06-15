Over 100 expats return from Maldives

The returnees are employed at various tourist hotels in the Maldives. The flight landed at 11:00 a.m. at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), and the passengers and flight crew were later subjected to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing before being sent to nearby hotels until the results were ready.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, said that two more flights have arrived from the Maldives as well.

When asked about the temporary halting of flights, he said, “Lankans stranded in the Maldives had booked the charter flight before the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.”

“These returnees will not be quarantined at Army quarantine centres as they have booked hotels for that purpose in Koggala, as well as PCR tests,” the Admiral added.

Admiral Colombage said the authorities met yesterday afternoon, and that a decision will soon be made regarding Sri Lankans stranded aboard. For now, it is halted due to the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, he added.

Full details are available at the link below