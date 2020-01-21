Outdoor campaigns launched in Italy to promote Maldives

Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) has launched an outdoor brand visibility campaign in Italy to promote the destination. Through this campaign, Maldives will be promoted as the most desirable tourist destination for the Italian market.

During this major campaign, 350 screens in 14 different airports in Italy will display the beauty of Maldives through video advertisements, and Italy’s renowned travel agency Alpitour, which cater the highest number of tourists to Maldives and 2000 agency offices run under Alpitour will display the beauty of the Maldives on window displays. These offices are operated throughout Italy.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Moreover, a tram travelling on the second largest city of Italy, Milan will be wrapped with the photos of the most unique experiences for tourists in the Maldives. This tram will be wrapped for a duration of three months and its route consist of major tourist attractions in Milan.

MMPRC will continue marketing campaigns focusing Italy in 2020. In this regard, MMPRC will participate in two major tourism fairs and organize press, influencer and celebrity familiarization trips along with joint campaigns with travel agencies including Online campaigns and outdoor campaigns.

Italy has been a traditional and important market for the Maldives. By the end of 2019, a total of 136,343 tourists from Italy visited the Maldives. Italy is ranked as the third-largest market to the Maldives in terms of arrivals. This is an increase of 29.5 per cent to 2018.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives