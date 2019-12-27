Diplomacy Medical Society & Culture

Ophthalmology centre to open in Hulhumale by mid-January

2 days ago
Add Comment
4 Views
2 min read

Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives, Zhang Lizhong on Thursday, announced the establishment of an ophthalmology centre at the Hulhumale’ Hospital.

Funded by the Chinese Government, the centre is set to open mid-January and will provide a variety of treatments related to cataracts, glaucoma, ocular surface diseases, refractive errors, and vitreous and retinal disease.

Ambassador Zhang tweeted that the Chinese ophthalmologist Dr Chen Weirong will lead the medical team to set up the ophthalmology centre in Hulhumale.

Dr Chen was part of China’s multinational ‘Bright Journey’ eye camp efforts in the Maldives, performing over 150 cataract surgeries in Hulhumale’ and Gan Regional Hospital in Laamu Atoll in 2015 and 2017.

Dr Chen has completed over 100,000 operations and has three decades of experience in ophthalmology.

The eye specialist has performed 100s of Cataract surgeries in various countries including, Maldives, Vanuatu, Laos and Jamaica amongst others.

Dr Chen is currently the Vice Director of Zhongshan Ophthalmic Centre, China’s largest eye institute. The ophthalmology centre is part of an agreement signed between the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Health to establish a “hospital assistance and cooperation program” on 24 July 2019.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of