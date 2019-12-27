Ophthalmology centre to open in Hulhumale by mid-January

Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives, Zhang Lizhong on Thursday, announced the establishment of an ophthalmology centre at the Hulhumale’ Hospital.

Funded by the Chinese Government, the centre is set to open mid-January and will provide a variety of treatments related to cataracts, glaucoma, ocular surface diseases, refractive errors, and vitreous and retinal disease.

1/4. Delighted to meet Dr Chen Weirong, who leads the medical team to prepare for the set-up of the eye centre in Hulumale in mid-Jan. The centre is the first of its kind in Maldives fully funded and supported by the Gov. of China. Welcome to leave your question to Dr Chen here. pic.twitter.com/Drjs0SHXZF — Amb. Zhang Lizhong (@AmbassadorZhang) January 2, 2020

Ambassador Zhang tweeted that the Chinese ophthalmologist Dr Chen Weirong will lead the medical team to set up the ophthalmology centre in Hulhumale.

Dr Chen was part of China’s multinational ‘Bright Journey’ eye camp efforts in the Maldives, performing over 150 cataract surgeries in Hulhumale’ and Gan Regional Hospital in Laamu Atoll in 2015 and 2017.

2/4. Dr Chen Weirong is a globally well-recognized specialist in eye care field. She practiced ophthalmology for 30 years and has performed more than 100 thousand operations for the patients with cataract and other eye diseases.@ameenex pic.twitter.com/3uoVPyGcBc — Amb. Zhang Lizhong (@AmbassadorZhang) January 2, 2020

Dr Chen has completed over 100,000 operations and has three decades of experience in ophthalmology.

3/4. Dr Chen Weirong has led surgical teams on 12 tours of “Bright Journey Trip” to 10 countries, including Maldives, Senegal and various south Pacific islands in the recent years, honored as the Most Elegant Chinese Doctor and the Chinese Female Doctor of the Best Elegance. pic.twitter.com/gKcJA3QLMw — Amb. Zhang Lizhong (@AmbassadorZhang) January 2, 2020

The eye specialist has performed 100s of Cataract surgeries in various countries including, Maldives, Vanuatu, Laos and Jamaica amongst others.

Dr Chen is currently the Vice Director of Zhongshan Ophthalmic Centre, China’s largest eye institute. The ophthalmology centre is part of an agreement signed between the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Health to establish a “hospital assistance and cooperation program” on 24 July 2019.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News