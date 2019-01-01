OPEC Fund Director-General calls on President Solih

The Director-General of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) Dr Abdul Hamid Al Khaleefa, on Thursday, paid a courtesy call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

During the meeting hosted at the President’s Office, President Solih welcomed the Director-General and his delegation to the Maldives.

At this meeting, OFID discussed their contributions in enhancing Maldives’ infrastructure in areas such as water, sanitation and harbours.

President Solih thanked Dr Abdul Hamid Al Khaleefa for OFID’s continued support and cooperation towards Maldives’ national development.

In this regard, President Solih highlighted the US 50 million agreement recently signed between Maldives and OFID which will fund infrastructure projects, including harbour, water and sanitation networks.

The discussions also addressed avenues to boost joint efforts in other sectors, including the development of a nationwide transportation network.

President Solih and the OFID Director-General expressed mutual confidence in continued collaboration between OFID and Maldives.

