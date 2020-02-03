Ooredoo & OPPO officially launches new OPPO devices for the first time in the Maldives, with exciting offers and nationwide delivery.

OPPO in partnership with Ooredoo Maldives, today officially launched the new OPPO devices for the first time in the Maldives. Ooredoo customers can now acquire the flagship smartphones by OPPO – OPPO Reno2 F, OPPO A1k, OPPO A5 2020 & for the best prices in the market bundled with free data allowances.

As a special offer, Ooredoo offers free JBL in-ear wireless headphones for the first 50 customers of Oppo Reno2 F and 2 GB data allowance specially allocated for social media. Moreover, 1 GB data allowance specially allocated for social media is also extended to customers who purchase OPPO A1k and OPPO A5 phone that allows customers to enjoy superfast speeds on the best nationwide 4G+ network in the Maldives.

Over the past 10 years, OPPO has become a leading global smart device brand, innovating mobile photography by manufacturing incredible camera phones. The new devices launched into the Maldivian market today, also features great specifications at affordable prices.

Specifications

Two exciting offers have been launched by Ooredoo Maldives through which customers can acquire the new OPPO devices.

Full Payment Plan

Customers can purchase OPPO A1k & OPPO A5 2020 from Ooredoo Maldives, combined with free data allowances and a JBL Tune 115BT in-ear wireless headphone for the first 50 customers of OPPO Reno2 F

Monthly Instalment Plan Customers also have the OPPOrtunity to acquire their new OPPO devices for as low as MVR 333 per month, by purchasing the device on a 6-month long instalment plan. Similar to the full payment plan, the monthly instalment offer also comes with the free data allowances a JBL Tune 115BT in-ear wireless headphone for the first 50 customers of OPPO Reno2 F. The new OPPO devices will be available from Ooredoo outlets across the Maldives and via Ooredoo e-commerce platform, Moolee on Ooredoo app with free nationwide delivery.

The new app will be available on http://ore.do/app

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives