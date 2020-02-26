Ooredoo Maldives takes important steps towards greater inclusivity with Launch of Sign Language Hotline & Custom Plans for Deaf Community

As part of Ooredoo’s efforts in enriching lives and building an inclusive community, Ooredoo Maldives launched “Mashaa Eku”, a special postpaid plan for the deaf community in the Maldives. This special plan was launched at a special ceremony held at Ooredoo Headquarters by the Administrative Director of Maldives Deaf Association, Mr Ahusan Abdul Rahman and Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Maldives, Mr Hussain Niyaz.

Video call and video message is considered to be the main form of communication via the internet in the deaf community, which increases the data usage for basic connectivity with their friends and family. Mashaa Eku plans are customized to suit these unique needs of deaf people and support their means of communication by enabling free video calls via Viber & WhatsApp to the existing “Eku Postpaid” plans that offer the biggest data allowances in the market.

In addition to the special plans, Ooredoo has been working with Deaf Association to make its customer care services more inclusive. An additional fifteen members from its frontline staff has been equipped with basic sign language trainings as an effort to break the communication barrier and provide easier access to information to customers from the deaf community. Furthermore, Ooredoo Maldives has also established a dedicated Viber hotline (+960 9611929) which allows customers to easily communicate via sign language to Ooredoo Customer Care.

“We strongly believe that as service providers, it is our duty to provide services that are accessible to all. The launch of Mashaa Eku plan and dedicated customer care support for the deaf community is a huge step forward towards bridging the communication gap between the hearing people and the deaf community in our society. Ooredoo has always remained committed to enriching people’s lives and we reaffirm that our efforts will continue for greater inclusiveness”, Assistant Manager Public Relations, Noora Ibrahim Zahir

“We would like to thank Ooredoo Maldives for the great initiative in recognizing the needs of the deaf community and enabling more accessible services that can be enjoyed by deaf people. It is our hope that more service providers follow the example and incorporate inclusiveness into their service in the future”, Administrative Director of Maldives Deaf Association, Mr Ahusan Abdul Rahman.

Ooredoo Mashaa Eku plan is available to all registered members of the deaf community at the National Social & Protection Agency of Maldives. Customers can apply for the package through Maldives Deaf Association.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives