Ooredoo Maldives partners with Hotelier Maldives as Title Sponsor of GM Forum

Ooredoo Maldives has partnered with Hotelier Maldives as the Title Sponsor of GM Forum 2020.

GM Forum is the only dedicated event for resort and hotel general managers in the Maldives. Launched in 2016 by Hotelier Maldives, the GM Forum (short for General Managers’ Forum) looks at operational challenges and solutions for Maldives’ resorts and hotels. The day-long event features carefully curated keynote sessions, panel discussions, and presentations by industry veterans and thought leaders. This year, GM Forum marks its 5th year and is expected to welcome over 100 properties operating in the Maldives represented by general managers; both from international hotel brands and independently-run local operators.

“Ooredoo Maldives is very excited to partner with Hotelier Maldives for GM Forum 2020, an event where thought leaders of the industry come together and discuss what is going to come in the future. Ooredoo Maldives has always associated itself with innovations happening in the hospitality industry and we hope that this event will be an absolute success,” said Najib Khan, Managing Director, and CEO of Ooredoo Maldives.

“At a time when hotels are increasingly relying on technology to run their operations more sustainably and efficiently, as well as with the increasing role that technology is playing in guest safety and security, it is very exciting that a company such as Ooredoo who is leading the digital revolution in the Maldives in many aspects have decided to be the title sponsor of GM Forum 2020. We are confident that Ooredoo will give the winning edge to this year’s Forum,’ said Mr Mohamed Mamduh, Managing Director of Hotelier Maldives.

GM Forum 2020 will be held on 2nd April at Crossroads Maldives with over 150 delegates including hotel and resort, general managers, C Suite corporate hoteliers, representatives from hotel management companies, developers and investors as well as stakeholders from industry regulators and travel industry stakeholders.

