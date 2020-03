Ooredoo Maldives has inaugurated a new Digital Centre with 24-hour self-service kiosks providing prepaid services such as Sim registration and issue, recharge services and bill payments.

The centre is situated in front of the King Salman Mosque on Boduthakurufaanu Magu. It will provide 24/7 access to prepaid Sim cards, bill payments, recharge services, and m-Faisaa cash in services.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :