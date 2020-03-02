Ooredoo Maldives extends the deadline of form submission for the AGM to be held

Ooredoo Maldives announced that it’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Monday, 2nd March 2020, at 20:30 hrs. at the Conventional Hall of Kurumba Maldives, Republic of Maldives.

Ooredoo Maldives is pleased to announce that Shareholders are provided with an extension for submission of the Pre-Registration Form, Proxy Form, and Proxy Revocation Form until 20:30 hrs. on Saturday, 29th February 2020.

Eligible Shareholders are requested to pre-register their attendance by submitting a “Pre- Registration Form”. Shareholders who wish to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM on their behalf may do so by submitting a “Proxy Form”. The appointment of a proxy can be revoked by submitting a “Proxy

Revocation Form”. These forms are to be submitted to Ooredoo Maldives Plc’s office at 5th Floor, H. Sunleet, Boduthakurufaanu Magu, Male’, the Republic of Maldives from 8:30 hrs. to 16.30 hrs. Sunday to Thursday (except public holidays) or by e-mailing the forms to [email protected]

The Pre-Registration Form, Proxy Form, and Proxy Revocation Form can be obtained from our website via the link http://www.ooredoo.mv/investors/ or from Ooredoo Maldives Plc’s office at 5th Floor, H. Sunleet, Boduthakurufaanu Magu, Male’, the Republic of Maldives from 8:30 hrs. to 16.30 hrs. Sunday to Thursday (except public holidays).

All persons (including legal entities) registered as Shareholders of the Company as of 20:00 hours on Tuesday, 11th February 2020 are eligible to attend the AGM. Each Shareholder who is present in person (or by proxy) shall have 1 (one) vote per Agenda Item.

Shareholders (including those who have pre-registered to attend the AGM) and Proxy Holders are requested to be present at the Convention Hall of Kurumba Maldives, the Republic of Maldives for registration between 19:30 hrs. and 20:30 hrs. on Monday, 2nd March 2020 prior to entering the AGM venue. Please present your identification (identity card if a Maldivian/ passport if a foreigner) to the counter for registration. Persons who do not register at the counter prior to entering the AGM venue will not be entitled to participate and vote at the AGM.

Transport is arranged for Shareholders and Proxy Holders between Male’ and Kurumba Maldives. Departure times from Male’ (Jetty number 1) to Kurumba Maldives will be at 19:00 hrs., 19:15 hrs., and 19:30 hrs. We respectfully request all Shareholders and Proxy Holders who wish to attend the AGM to please be on time for the departures as scheduled, and we regret that we will not be able to organize alternative travel arrangements.

